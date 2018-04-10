Bills' Richie Incognito says he's 'done' with football

It appears guard Richie Incognito is walking away from the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills offensive lineman told multiple reporters Tuesday he is retiring from football after 12 seasons.

@68INCOGNITO just told me the following: "I'm, done. That's it. It's been a long career. Went to the doctor. My liver and kidneys are shutting down. The stress is killing me. It's just about doing what's right. I just want to be in the Hall of Fame." Full story to come. â Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) April 10, 2018

The development came a short time after he told Peter King of The MMQB on Tuesday he's strongly considering retiring. King added Incognito was considering to return for one last season at the right price.

Just after King's report, the guard tweeted at the NFL Players Association that he's "done."

Incognito recently took a pay cut from $6.425 million to $4.75 million, but got a $1 million bonus in the move. He recently tweeted that he fired his agent.

The 34-year-old started 49 straight games for the Bills over the past three seasons and continued to play at a high level.

With Buffalo trading left tackle Cordy Glenn to the Bengals and center Eric Wood ending his career, losing Incognito would continue the drastic change to the Bills offensive line heading into 2018.