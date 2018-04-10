Jets to host USC's Sam Darnold for pre-draft visit

Add Sam Darnold to the growing list of quarterbacks who are passing through Florham Park this month.

The USC quarterback is expected to visit the New York Jets' facility in the coming days, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source informed of the situation. The MMQB's Albert Breer first reported the visit.

Presumed to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in this month's draft, Darnold has been busy making the rounds. He visited the Browns, who own the first and fourth overall selections, last Wednesday; worked out with the Broncos last Friday; and is scheduled to speak with the Giants this week and work out with the Bills in Los Angeles on Friday.

The Jets traded up from No. 6 to No. 3 last month and are expected to select one of the top four quarterbacks available (Darnold, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen), but their choice depends on what the Browns and the Giants do ahead of them. Gang Green has done its homework regardless; the Jets worked out Allen last week, met with Mayfield on Monday and will meet with Rosen later this week.

Darnold is projected as the presumptive first-overall selection to the Browns and he rarely falls past the Giants at No. 2 in NFL.com's mock drafts. But that's no reason for all QB-needy teams, including the Jets, to cross their T's and dot their I's in pursuit of a franchise quarterback ahead of Apr. 26.