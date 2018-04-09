ATN Podcast: Buy, sell or hold on offseason narratives

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling and Patrick Claybon -- get into the latest news from around the league, but not before revisiting a terrifying tornado that Patrick experienced early in his broadcasting career (5:00); Andrew Luck shares his progress on recovering from injury (10:30); More potential trouble on the Throne Of Ease? (15:00); Plus, buy, sell or hold on offseason narratives (24:00).

