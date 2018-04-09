Johnny Manziel's NFL potential is "off the charts"

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 9, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. #ComebackSZN seems to be in full effect.
NFL execs believe Johnny Manzielâs potential is âoff the chartsâ, per @mikefreemanNFL https://t.co/rUMtonVB72 pic.twitter.com/5rLp95xa8pâ Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 8, 2018
2. 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed is a San Antonio native and Texans fan.
A first-place finish! â³ï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¸ââï¸â Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 8, 2018
Congratulations to @PReedGolf on winning #TheMasters! pic.twitter.com/eFAJJqZjiZ
3. Titans QB Marcus Mariota spent his Saturday making lifelong memories for kids at this Special Olympics event in Tennessee.
Marcus Mariota wouldnât leave our Special Olympics @SOTennessee event until every kid had a catch. #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/Csvh78PpIIâ Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 7, 2018
4. Panthers CB James Bradberry shows off his culinary skills.
Panthers CB James Bradberry shares recipe for turkey burgers https://t.co/bUky47QRmsâ ThePanthersWire (@ThePanthersWire) April 7, 2018
5. Pro Bowl OT Taylor Lewan wants to bring more sports success to the city of Nashville. The Predators have made the playoffs for four consecutive years and made a run to the Stanley Cup Finals -- where they eventually lost to the Penguins -- last season.
Titans' Taylor Lewan: 'We're all a little tired of the Preds carrying us' https://t.co/CVQRfnMoz0â Tennessean (@Tennessean) April 8, 2018