Johnny Manziel's NFL potential is "off the charts"

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 9, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. #ComebackSZN seems to be in full effect.

2. 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed is a San Antonio native and Texans fan.

3. Titans QB Marcus Mariota spent his Saturday making lifelong memories for kids at this Special Olympics event in Tennessee.

4. Panthers CB James Bradberry shows off his culinary skills.

5. Pro Bowl OT Taylor Lewan wants to bring more sports success to the city of Nashville. The Predators have made the playoffs for four consecutive years and made a run to the Stanley Cup Finals -- where they eventually lost to the Penguins -- last season.