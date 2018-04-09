Buffalo Bills to host Josh Rosen; work out Sam Darnold

Josh Rosen's tour of quarterback-needy teams will continue in Buffalo this week.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the UCLA quarterback, who's already been hosted by the L.A. Chargers, Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns, will fly to Buffalo on Monday night and visit with the Bills on Tuesday.

Buffalo will also take a long look at another Los Angeles quarterback this week: Sam Darnold. The team's top evaluators and coaches are expected to work out the USC quarterback in L.A. on Friday, Rapoport reported.

The Bills hold the No. 12 pick in the draft, a place not many pundits expect either Rosen or Darnold to fall to. Yet armed with a second first-round pick (No. 22 overall), two second-round picks (Nos. 53 and 56) and two third-round picks (Nos. 65 and 96), the team does have the ability to move up in this month's draft.