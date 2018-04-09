Cleveland Browns to play host to Josh Allen on Thursday

By the end of this week, the Cleveland Browns will have officially made sure they've done their due diligence on the top quarterbacks in the draft.

After playing host to UCLA's Josh Rosen, USC's Sam Darnold and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield last week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Browns will bring in Wyoming's Josh Allen on Thursday and Louisville's Lamar Jackson on Friday.

Cleveland, in desperate need of a quarterback for the better part of the last two decades, holds the Nos. 1 and 4 picks in the draft later this month, and are widely expected to take a quarterback with the top overall pick.

In draft analyst Chad Reuter's latest mock draft, Allen is that selection. The 6-foot-5, 233-pound prospect has the biggest arm in the draft, and with new general manager John Dorsey valuing that trait heavily (he helped the Chiefs trade up for Patrick Mahomes last season), Allen's become a popular sleeper selection at No. 1.

The Browns sent eight representatives to Allen's pro day last month, including owner Jimmy Haslam.

The big quarterback has also visited with, or is expected to visit with, nearly every other quarterback-needy team in the draft, including the New York Jets last week.

Cleveland will also have its local pro day on Monday, when most top Ohio State prospects, including CB Denzel Ward and DE Sam Hubbard, are expected to attend.