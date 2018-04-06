Cleveland Browns trade QB Kevin Hogan to Redskins

The Cleveland Browns' purge of their quarterback room continued Friday.

Just a few weeks after shipping off DeShone Kizer to the Green Bay Packers, and just a couple days after punting Cody Kessler to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Browns sent Kevin Hogan to the Washington Redskins.

Per the 'Skins, they will send a sixth-round pick (No. 188 overall) in exchange for Hogan and the Browns' sixth-round pick (No. 205 overall) in order to make the move.

The trade represents yet another step in Hue Jackson's process toward overhauling a quarterback room that contributed to just one win for the Browns the past two seasons. It started with the acquisitions of Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton, continued with the departures of Kizer, Kessler and Hogan, and will likely end with the drafting of a quarterback at No. 1 overall in this month's draft.

As for the Redskins' side of the trade, Washington lands a quarterback that can either provide insurance for Alex Smith and Colt McCoy, or take over McCoy as the primary (and cheaper) backup to Smith.

Hogan played in eight total games, starting one, in his two seasons with Cleveland.