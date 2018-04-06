ATN Podcast: Draft rumors, mailbag and more!

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Lindsay Rhodes -- assemble for another Sessler and Wesseling-less show. The heroes get a shoutout from Rex Ryan during the USO tour in Germany and brings up an interesting point to Dan's dad (4:00); They discuss the latest news from around the league, which includes a case of punter revenge (8:00), a new wideout for the Patriots (16:00), an interesting Draft Day comparison (20:00) and new uniforms for the Titans (23:00). Lindsay reads Dan and Gregg's fake promos, Total Access style (25:00); Plus, listener questions answered in the Mailbag (39:00).

