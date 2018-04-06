Saints signing Bears' Cameron Meredith to offer sheet

The New Orleans Saints are trying to get Drew Brees another weapon for the 2018 season and beyond.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source, the Saints are signing Bears restricted free-agent wideout Cameron Meredith to a two-year offer sheet worth $9.6 million plus incentives with $5.4 million in guarantees. Chicago has five days to match the contract, but will not receive compensation if it lets him walk.

ESPN first reported the Saints' offer.

Meredith tore his ACL in the Bears' third preseason game last August and missed the entire season rehabbing from the injury. The deal, which also includes some guarantees in the second year, Rapoport reported, suggests New Orleans is confident he'll return to 2016 form (when he logged 888 yards and four touchdowns on 66 catches).

If the Bears opt to not match the offer sheet, Meredith would join Saints wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson, who coached the wideout in Chicago in his career year in '16, in New Orleans.