Roundup: Rams cut cornerback Kayvon Webster

The Los Angeles Rams' flurry of cornerback moves this offseason came with some new collateral damage.

The Rams cut cornerback Kayvon Webster on Friday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

ESPN first reported the release.

The Rams traded for starting cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib this offseason, as well as re-signing nickel DB Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Cutting Webster saves the cap-strapped Rams $3.5 million in salary cap with just $500,000 in dead money, per Over The Cap.

Webster started 11 games after following defensive coordinator Wade Phillips to L.A. from Denver, enjoying his best season before a ruptured Achilles tendon in mid-December sidelined him for the Rams' playoff run.

L.A. GM Les Snead said last month the 27-year-old Webster might not be ready for training camp.

Despite the injury, Webster should latch on to a squad at some point this offseason. NFL teams are always scavenging for physical corners.

