Aaron Donald explains "knives" training video

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 6, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Rams fans can breathe a sigh of relief -- their All-Pro DT was in no real danger in this wild clip from last week. Donald went on to say that the training "makes you react faster, makes your hands go faster."

2. Get ready for a new, Broncos-friendly celebration from Marquette King next season.

Marquette King says he's scrapping the bucking Bronco celebration in Denver. "Now it's time to find a new celebration, because that's when I was trying to troll y'all." â Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 5, 2018

3. Sam Darnold continues to give GMs reasons why he'd be a great addition to their locker room.

This story about USC quarterback Sam Darnold says a lot about him as a teammate. https://t.co/Iv1nnaRS66 â Shutdown Corner (@YahooSportsNFL) April 5, 2018

4. Safety Tyrann Mathieu thanked Arizona for the first five years of his NFL career.