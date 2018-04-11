2018 NFL Draft: Jon Gruden could land Derrick Brooks-like LB

It would make perfect sense for Jon Gruden to be seeking a young, new version of his former Bucs linebacker, Derrick Brooks, to the Oakland Raiders. Roquan Smith might be the perfect man for the role.

The Raiders hold the No. 10 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, and the former Georgia star could be available when they're on the clock. NFL.com analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks took questions from reporters Wednesday during an hour-long 2018 NFL Draft media teleconference, and Jeremiah raved about Smith when the subject of Georgia's prospects came up.

"You look at Jon Gruden having been around a guy like Derrick Brooks, I would think he could see a little bit of Derrick Brooks in a guy like Roquan Smith," Jeremiah said. "That would make some sense."

Jeremiah said Smith's draft stock has been made stronger as NFL clubs have interviewed and done background work on the Bulldogs' Butkus Award winner, and the Raiders have a need at the position. As for value, Jeremiah happens to have Smith ranked exactly where the Raiders select, as the draft's 10th-best player.

Here are nine other things we learned Wednesday from the media teleconference featuring Jeremiah and Brooks:

2. An undercurrent beneath presumptions that Sam Darnold will be the No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns suggests the club will instead select Wyoming's Josh Allen. Jeremiah said he's heard those whispers around the league, but not coming from within the Browns' building. For Brooks, the Allen-to-Browns chatter could be rooted in the selection history of Browns GM John Dorsey.

Brooks noted Dorsey "has a long track record of going for projection and potential over production," and suggested that tendency could point to a selection of Allen over Darnold.

3. Trades already have affected the early part of the first round, with the Jets trading up to No. 3 overall, and if history is any indication, another shakeup is coming. Asked if there was a quarterback he would "sell the farm" for, Jeremiah offered Darnold, whom he has consistently ranked as his top quarterback. "(But) I would probably sell the tractor and the yard tools for Josh Rosen," he said.

4. Will the New York Jets' quarterback need align with those that are available at No. 3 overall? If Darnold is off the board at that point, Brooks sees either Rosen or Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield as better fits for the Jets than Allen.

"Josh Allen is more of a vertical thrower, a guy who wants to play deep-ball football and push it down the field," Brooks said. "When you look at how Jeremy Bates has traditionally wanted to play, (he likes) the guy who will spray it around the yard horizontally, and a little vertically."

5. Who else but the Super Bowl champions would be a better candidate to trade down? The Philadelphia Eagles have a strong-enough roster to do so. One possible avenue for an early Eagles pick is an offensive tackle to groom behind Jason Peters, but Jeremiah believes there might not be one of high-enough value where the Eagles select at No. 32. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Eagles trade down and collect some picks -- they don't currently hold a pick in Rounds 2 or 3.

6. Two positions feature just three first-round talents: running back (Penn State's Saquon Barkley, LSU's Derrius Guice, Georgia's Sony Michel), and edge rusher (N.C. State's Bradley Chubb, UTSA's Marcus Davenport and Boston College's Harold Landry).

7. If the New York Giants pass on Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick, Giants fans should keep an eye on Auburn's Kerryon Johnson as a potential second-round pick.

8. The Detroit Lions could use a more physical, downhill presence in the offensive backfield, per Brooks, and Georgia's Nick Chubb could fit that bill nicely, potentially as a second-round selection.

9. The Carolina Panthers' options with the No. 24 pick could include a tight end to place behind the aging Greg Olsen, or a cornerback. Brooks advocated for a new weapon for QB Cam Newton.

"When you look at Cam's game and where he typically likes to target receivers, he likes to work inside the numbers downfield," Brooks said. "... In this draft, Hayden Hurst, Dallas Goedert, a little later maybe Mike Gesicki. There are some talented guys who can expand the strike zone for the quarterback."

Jeremiah suggested cornerback could be the Panthers' best path.

"With some of the passing attacks you've got to deal with inside that division, I think finding some more talent at cornerback is something you have to consider," Jeremiah said. "Guys like Jaire Alexander, Mike Hughes, Josh Jackson, I would say those three specifically, (Carolina) has got to sort them out and get comfortable with them."

10. If anyone in the 2018 draft looks like a Steeler, it's Ronnie Harrison. The hard-hitting Alabama safety would be a nice fit in Pittsburgh, per Jeremiah.

"He can play high, he can play low, he's a force player who can play smart and tough," Jeremiah said.

