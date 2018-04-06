Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: I was built for this offense

The Chicago Bears' No. 1 offseason goal was to buffer the support for franchise quarterback Mitchell Trubisky heading into Year 2.

Step one of the process was importing new coach Matt Nagy, an offensive mind who helped unleash Alex Smith and develop Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City last season. Phase two was adding playmakers to a subpar offense by signing receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel, and tight end Trey Burton.

The next step in the offseason process is installing the offense and making sure all the parts mesh.

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday, Trubisky said Nagy's offense fits him better than the scheme he ran last season under former coach John Fox and OC Dowell Loggains.

"I really feel I was built for this offense," Trubisky said. "And it's just dynamic, it's creative, and it's also balanced. And that's what you want. We're going to get the ball out quick. We're going to deceive the defenses, and we're going to spread the field, and we're going to get (the ball) all over to our playmakers. We're going to be balanced. We're going to play fast. We're going to be dynamic. And we're going to stretch the field every which way. I just feel like this offense is going to utilize my talents more and the players we have around me. And hopefully, we can just get it rolling from there. So I'm excited to keep diving in and keep working."

The excitement for the Bears' turnaround is palpable in Chicago. It all relies on Trubisky making a leap in his second season.

As a rookie, Trubisky displayed flashes of brilliance utilizing pinpoint accuracy and athleticism. The Bears, however, were hamstrung by an offense that lacked creativity and a collection of pass-catchers who couldn't separate from defenders.

On paper, the Bears massively upgraded every aspect of the offense. Now it's on Trubisky to translate that from paper to the field in 2018.