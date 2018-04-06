Top cornerback prospect Nick Nelson suffers torn meniscus

Top cornerback prospect Nick Nelson has suffered a torn meniscus during a private workout with a team, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The former Wisconsin Badger is scheduled to have it surgically repaired next week, according to sources informed of the situation.

Nelson is expected to be out three to four months but should be healthy for the season.

The 5-foot-11, 208-pound prospect was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten in 2017. Nelson was pegged as a fourth-round draft selection in NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter's latest five-round mock draft.