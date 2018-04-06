Vontae Davis says he has no limitations after surgery

Injuries derailed Vontae Davis' stint in Indianapolis. As the veteran cornerback prepares to begin his career in Buffalo, Davis says he'll be ready to go when the Bills open offseason workouts April 16.

"Everything is good, man," Davis said this week, via the Buffalo News. "I'm making tremendous strides, tremendous progress. I'm on schedule to go, we're going into OTAs next week. There's no limitation, I'm able to do everything."

Davis' "no limitations" comment comes a month after he said he expected to be limited to open workouts. The Bills could take it slow with the 29-year-old corner, who has missed 13 games over the past two seasons.

A nagging groin injury ended Davis' 2017 campaign after he participated in just five games. He was cut by the Colts and subsequently underwent surgery.

Davis is expected to team up with stud second-year corner Tre'Davious White. If Davis remains healthy in 2018, the Bills will boast a physical, playmaking corner duo in the secondary, which should be the foundation of coach Sean McDermott's defense.