DDFP: Is MJD on Josh Rosen or Jim Mora's side?

Dave Dameshek is first joined by Handsome Hank and Maurice Jones-Drew who finally makes his return to Studio 66. MJD talks about his alma mater, UCLA, specifically about the recent controversy between Josh Rosen and his former coach Jim Mora Jr. (15:07). Shek also makes Maurice give his rankings of the top three QBs in this draft and his answer may shock you (28:43). The group then reviews the new Tennessee Titans uniforms much to the dismay of Maurice (44:40). Next, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan stops by Studio 66 to tell his 2011 NFL Draft story (1:06:15), talk about his love of Will Ferrell movies (57:51) and describes his emotions after coming back out of the tunnel during the NFC Divisional loss to the Vikings (1:03:08).

