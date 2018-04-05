Social media reacts to the Titans' new uniforms

  • By The Checkdown Staff
The Titans are gearing up for their 20th season and will be donning new threads in 2018.

On Wednesday night, Titans legends of the past, stars of the present, and thousands of Tennessee fans gathered in downtown Nashville for the unveiling of the new uniforms.

The new unis were designed by Nike and feature navy blue (home), white (away), and light blue (color rush). The helmet, which was white with two navy blue stripes, is now navy blue with one two-toned silver stripe.

"Aye we are officially vintage, we are old, we're throwbacks," joked former Titans WR Kevin Dyson.

The Titans media team taped reactions from safety Kevin Byard, offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, and defensive tackle Jurrell Casey.

So, what did social media have to say about the new Titans uniforms? Check out the reactions from fans and media members below.

