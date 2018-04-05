Social media reacts to the Titans' new uniforms

The Titans are gearing up for their 20th season and will be donning new threads in 2018.

On Wednesday night, Titans legends of the past, stars of the present, and thousands of Tennessee fans gathered in downtown Nashville for the unveiling of the new uniforms.

The new unis were designed by Nike and feature navy blue (home), white (away), and light blue (color rush). The helmet, which was white with two navy blue stripes, is now navy blue with one two-toned silver stripe.

"Aye we are officially vintage, we are old, we're throwbacks," joked former Titans WR Kevin Dyson.

The Titans media team taped reactions from safety Kevin Byard, offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, and defensive tackle Jurrell Casey.

So, what did social media have to say about the new Titans uniforms? Check out the reactions from fans and media members below.

Wasnât sure what to expect with the @Titans new uniforms. I like âem. The blue helmet is gonna take a little getting used to, but a nice update overall. â Kevin Ingram (@KIngramSports) April 5, 2018

I must admit I wasn't crazy about the new unis from the leaked photo. But after seeing them on a body. They look good. Really good actually. Love the Navy helmet. ï¿½ï¿½ â Tennessee Titan Fan (@Titansfantalk) April 5, 2018

I love the @Titans new unis. I was a hater when they leaked, but after the reveal last night Iâm on board. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Alex Sircy (@Alex_Sircy) April 5, 2018

In the matter of the new Titans getups...

- Helmet/number font/home jersey: Big upgrade

- Don't like the rhombuses (rhombi?) instead of more traditional striping

- Best option: Road getup w/powder blue pants (worn by T.Lewan)



Initial grade (pending seeing them on the field): B+ pic.twitter.com/vMnDoh51ma â Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) April 5, 2018

They're unique, and that's something uncommon in today's NFL. They look nice. â Nicholas Klapatch (@nicklapatch) April 5, 2018

Love all the different combinations the #Titans now have. What combo are you looking forward to seeing the most on gameday? #TitansUniforms #TraditionEvolved â #TitanUp (@TitanUp247) April 5, 2018