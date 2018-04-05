Social media reacts to the Titans' new uniforms

The Titans are gearing up for their 20th season and will be donning new threads in 2018.
Titan Up, Tennessee! @KB31_Era pic.twitter.com/860tAqvmnKâ Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 5, 2018
On Wednesday night, Titans legends of the past, stars of the present, and thousands of Tennessee fans gathered in downtown Nashville for the unveiling of the new uniforms.
It's a party! It's a party! Downtown Nashville is already rocking. #TitanUpâ Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 4, 2018
Live Updates âï¸ » https://t.co/J4zfLxaFK3 pic.twitter.com/AkVa6QnIug
The new unis were designed by Nike and feature navy blue (home), white (away), and light blue (color rush). The helmet, which was white with two navy blue stripes, is now navy blue with one two-toned silver stripe.
"Aye we are officially vintage, we are old, we're throwbacks," joked former Titans WR Kevin Dyson.
The Titans media team taped reactions from safety Kevin Byard, offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, and defensive tackle Jurrell Casey.
First impressions of the new uniform with @KB31_Era, @TaylorLewan77, @Jurrellc and @FLAGALine pic.twitter.com/YJ2CFuiQmBâ Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 5, 2018
So, what did social media have to say about the new Titans uniforms? Check out the reactions from fans and media members below.
Looked so good already bought it @Titans @KB31_Era https://t.co/9d54ZFEdLkâ Bkrue (@Brycek0317) April 5, 2018
Wasnât sure what to expect with the @Titans new uniforms. I like âem. The blue helmet is gonna take a little getting used to, but a nice update overall.â Kevin Ingram (@KIngramSports) April 5, 2018
I must admit I wasn't crazy about the new unis from the leaked photo. But after seeing them on a body. They look good. Really good actually. Love the Navy helmet. ï¿½ï¿½â Tennessee Titan Fan (@Titansfantalk) April 5, 2018
I love the @Titans new unis. I was a hater when they leaked, but after the reveal last night Iâm on board. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Alex Sircy (@Alex_Sircy) April 5, 2018
In the matter of the new Titans getups...â Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) April 5, 2018
- Helmet/number font/home jersey: Big upgrade
- Don't like the rhombuses (rhombi?) instead of more traditional striping
- Best option: Road getup w/powder blue pants (worn by T.Lewan)
Initial grade (pending seeing them on the field): B+ pic.twitter.com/vMnDoh51ma
I am in love with the helmets #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/fv3e75xsG4â Remember The Titans (@getoffmylewan) April 5, 2018
They're unique, and that's something uncommon in today's NFL. They look nice.â Nicholas Klapatch (@nicklapatch) April 5, 2018
Love all the different combinations the #Titans now have. What combo are you looking forward to seeing the most on gameday? #TitansUniforms #TraditionEvolvedâ #TitanUp (@TitanUp247) April 5, 2018
The all white and navy top w/ white pants are my favorite @Titans uniform combo! #imo #Titanup ï¿½ï¿½â Brent Best ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ (@Brent_Best1) April 5, 2018