Map shows which NFL team you "should" be rooting for

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 5, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Do you believe in rooting for the "home" team? If so, find your county (or parish if you're from Louisiana) and see which NFL team is closest to you.

Note: The creator of the map says that the locations of the teams are based on stadium addresses (i.e. the 49ers playing in Santa Clara rather than San Francisco). So, the Rams claim the areas closest to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum while the Chargers claim those near the StubHub Center in Carson.

Closest NFL Team to Each US County https://t.co/6VchwqGmXU pic.twitter.com/PbVHqn7ETl â Siva Kodali (@kodali_siva) April 4, 2018

2. Here's a TBT picture of J.J. Watt -- four Pro Bowls, about 250 pounds, and a couple decades ago.

3. Jameis Winston loves the kids... and Fortnite.

âDo yâall play Fortnite? I donât know how. Yâall would beat me... Now, in the Dream Room, we canât play Fortnite. Itâs for learning. We gotta use it to learn to get better.... and then get better at Fortnite.â



A real quote from Jameis ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/A30NOv6ZJ4 â Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) April 3, 2018

4. The Super Bowl "selfie kid" is still taking selfies and hanging with stars. On Wednesday, Ryan McKenna reunited with Justin Timberlake and hung out with Julian Edelman in Boston.