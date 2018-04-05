Map shows which NFL team you "should" be rooting for

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 5, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Do you believe in rooting for the "home" team? If so, find your county (or parish if you're from Louisiana) and see which NFL team is closest to you.

Note: The creator of the map says that the locations of the teams are based on stadium addresses (i.e. the 49ers playing in Santa Clara rather than San Francisco). So, the Rams claim the areas closest to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum while the Chargers claim those near the StubHub Center in Carson.

2. Here's a TBT picture of J.J. Watt -- four Pro Bowls, about 250 pounds, and a couple decades ago.

3. Jameis Winston loves the kids... and Fortnite.

4. The Super Bowl "selfie kid" is still taking selfies and hanging with stars. On Wednesday, Ryan McKenna reunited with Justin Timberlake and hung out with Julian Edelman in Boston.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0