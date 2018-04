2018 NFL five-round mock draft: Round 3

Editor's note: Click through the tabs above to see each round of Chad Reuter's five-round mock draft.

Round 3

65. 49ers: Sam Hubbard, EDGE, Ohio State (pick acquired in projected trade with Bills)

66. Giants: Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

67. Colts: J.C. Jackson, CB, Maryland

68. Texans: Da'Shawn Hand, DE, Alabama

69. Giants: Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford

70. 49ers: Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State

71. Broncos: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

72. Jets: Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn

73. Dolphins: Joseph Noteboom, OT, TCU

74. 49ers: Rasheem Green, DE, USC

75. Raiders: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

76. Packers: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame

77. Bengals: Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hays State

78. Chiefs: Braden Smith, OG, Auburn

79. Cardinals: Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond

80. Texans: Arden Key, EDGE, LSU

81. Cowboys: J'Mon Moore, WR, Missouri

82. Lions: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

83. Ravens: Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana

84. Chargers: Justin Jones, DT, N.C. State

85. Seahawks: Shaquem Griffin, LB, Central Florida (pick acquired in projected trade with Panthers)

86. Chiefs: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State

87. Rams: Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa

88. Panthers: Alex Cappa, OG, Humboldt State

89. Titans: Oren Burks, LB, Vanderbilt

90. Falcons: Daurice Fountain, WR, Northern Iowa

91. Bears: Jalyn Holmes, DE, Ohio State (pick acquired in projected trade with Saints)

92. Steelers: Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State

93. Jaguars: Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin

94. Vikings: Tre'Quan Smith, WR, Central Florida

95. Patriots: Duke Dawson, CB, Florida

96. Bills: Genard Avery, LB, Memphis

97. Cardinals: Marcus Allen, S, Penn State

98. Texans: Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State

99. Broncos: Colby Gossett, OG, Appalachian State

100. Bengals: Austin Corbett, OG, Nevada

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.