2018 NFL five-round mock draft: Round 5

Round 5

138. Packers: Greg Senat, OT, Wagner

139. Giants: Chase Edmonds, RB, Fordham

140. Colts: Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M

141: Seahawks: John Kelly, RB, Tennessee

142: Redskins: Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana

143. 49ers: Nick DeLuca, LB, North Dakota State

144. Bucs: P.J. Hall, DT, Sam Houston State

145. Bears: Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan

146. Seahawks: Chris Herndon, TE, Miami

147. Saints: Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia

148. Steelers: Quin Blanding, S, Virginia

149. Broncos: Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech

150. Browns: Fred Warner, LB, BYU

151. Bengals: Luke Falk, QB, Washington State

152. Cardinals: Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, Connecticut

153. Lions: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn

154. Ravens: Scott Quessenberry, C, UCLA

155. Chargers: Auden Tate, WR, Florida State

156. Seahawks: Kentavius Street, DE, N.C. State

157. Jets: Desmond Harrison, OT, West Georgia

158. Bengals: Ade Aruna, DE, Tulane

159. Raiders: Dane Cruikshank, DB, Arizona

160. Broncos: Will Dissly, TE, Washington

161. Panthers: John Franklin-Myers, DE, Stephen F. Austin

162. Titans: Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee

163. Redskins: Jeff Holland, EDGE, Auburn

164. Saints: Skyler Phillips, OG, Idaho State

165. Steelers: Poona Ford, DT, Texas

166. Bills: Dimitri Flowers, FB, Oklahoma

167. Vikings: Chase Litton, QB, Marshall

168. Seahawks: Anthony Coyle, OT, Fordham

169. Eagles: Brandon Parker, OT, North Carolina A&T

170. Bengals: Trayvon Henderson, S, Hawaii

171. Cowboys: Holton Hill, CB, Texas

172. Packers: Chandon Sullivan, CB, Georgia State

173. Raiders: Andre Chachere, CB, San Jose State

174. Packers: Travarious Moore, S, Southern Miss

