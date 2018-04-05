2018 NFL five-round mock draft: Round 5

Editor's note: Click through the tabs above to see each round of Chad Reuter's five-round mock draft.
Round 5
138. Packers: Greg Senat, OT, Wagner
139. Giants: Chase Edmonds, RB, Fordham
140. Colts: Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M
141: Seahawks: John Kelly, RB, Tennessee
142: Redskins: Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana
143. 49ers: Nick DeLuca, LB, North Dakota State
144. Bucs: P.J. Hall, DT, Sam Houston State
145. Bears: Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan
146. Seahawks: Chris Herndon, TE, Miami
147. Saints: Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia
148. Steelers: Quin Blanding, S, Virginia
149. Broncos: Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech
150. Browns: Fred Warner, LB, BYU
151. Bengals: Luke Falk, QB, Washington State
152. Cardinals: Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, Connecticut
153. Lions: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
154. Ravens: Scott Quessenberry, C, UCLA
155. Chargers: Auden Tate, WR, Florida State
156. Seahawks: Kentavius Street, DE, N.C. State
157. Jets: Desmond Harrison, OT, West Georgia
158. Bengals: Ade Aruna, DE, Tulane
159. Raiders: Dane Cruikshank, DB, Arizona
160. Broncos: Will Dissly, TE, Washington
161. Panthers: John Franklin-Myers, DE, Stephen F. Austin
162. Titans: Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee
163. Redskins: Jeff Holland, EDGE, Auburn
164. Saints: Skyler Phillips, OG, Idaho State
165. Steelers: Poona Ford, DT, Texas
166. Bills: Dimitri Flowers, FB, Oklahoma
167. Vikings: Chase Litton, QB, Marshall
168. Seahawks: Anthony Coyle, OT, Fordham
169. Eagles: Brandon Parker, OT, North Carolina A&T
170. Bengals: Trayvon Henderson, S, Hawaii
171. Cowboys: Holton Hill, CB, Texas
172. Packers: Chandon Sullivan, CB, Georgia State
173. Raiders: Andre Chachere, CB, San Jose State
174. Packers: Travarious Moore, S, Southern Miss
