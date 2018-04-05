FA roundup: Giants sign ex-Steelers DB William Gay

Free-agent defensive back William Gay has signed with the New York Giants, the team announced via Twitter.

Gay spent the 2017 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he started one game and recorded one interception. He has played in 176 consecutive regular-season games and has 13 career interceptions in his 11 seasons, 10 of those in Pittsburgh.

The 33-year-old Louisville product is expected to fill the void left by the release of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

Here are the other notable free agent moves from Thursday:

1. Free-agent defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is visiting with the Jets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The former Giants second-round draft pick logged 15 starts for the Colts last season.

2. The Steelers have signed running back Stevan Ridley and wide receiver Justin Hunter to one-year contracts, the team announced.

3. The Houston Texans signed quarterback Joe Webb, the team announced.

4. The Arizona Cardinals claimed quarterback Alek Torgersen off waivers from the Lions, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

5. The Minnesota Vikings announced they signed wide receiver Tavarres King.

6. The Kansas City Chiefs signed free-agent safety Robert Golden. Golden started in two tilts last season for the Steelers.