FA roundup: Ex-Seelers DB William Gay signs with Giants

Free-agent defensive back William Gay has signed with the New York Giants, according to his agent, Jerrold Colton.

Gay spent the 2017 season with the Steelers, where he started one game and recorded one interception. He has played in 176 consecutive regular-season games and has 13 career interceptions in his 11 seasons, 10 of those in Pittsburgh.

The 33-year-old Louisville product is expected to fill the void left by the release of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

Here are the other notable free agent moves from Thursday:

1. Free agent defensive tack Johnathan Hankins is visiting with the Jets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The former Giants second-round draft pick logged 15 starts for the Colts last season.