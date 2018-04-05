Browns' Kevin Hogan granted permission to seek trade

The Cleveland Browns already traded away one incumbent backup quarterback; a second is attempting to move on as well.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported QB Kevin Hogan has requested and received permission for his agent to seek a trade out of Cleveland, per a source informed of the situation.

Much like Cody Kessler, whom the Browns recently traded to Jacksonville, Hogan became superfluous in Cleveland after the signings of veterans Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton. With the Browns almost certain to select a quarterback early in the draft later this month, Hogan would likely be nothing more than a camp arm.

Hogan was selected in the fifth-round of the 2016 draft by the Kansas City Chiefs but failed to make the opening day roster. He signed to the Browns' practice squad before being called up to the active roster in October of that season. For his career, the 25-year-old Stanford product has appeared in eight games, making one start in 2017. While the dual-threat quarterback has shown some flashes in relief, he struggled mightily to move the offense in the lone start of his career.

Given that the Browns received a 2019 conditional seventh-round pick for Kessler (just about the lowest compensation you can get), who had eight starts, it'd be surprising if a team were willing to part with any draft pick for Hogan.