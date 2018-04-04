Ex-Eagles punter Donnie Jones eyeing return to NFL

Donnie Jones announced his retirement in February, but the former Philadelphia Eagles punter is already aiming for a return to the gridiron.

Ken Harris, Jones' agent, told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the punter requested his release from the Eagles' reserve/retired list, as Jones wishes to continue his football career. The Eagles granted Jones' request on Wednesday and now he'll be able to gauge where he'll potentially play for his 15th NFL season.

Jones leaves Philly as the team's all-time leader in gross (45.4) and net punting average (40.5) and punts inside the 20 (138). He's also the franchise's single-season leader in punts inside the 20 (34, 2014) and net punting average (41.6).