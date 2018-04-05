Which prospect will be part of a Day 1 trade at NFL draft? Josh Allen's enticing

The 2017 NFL Draft opened with bang when the Chicago Bears traded up to draft quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 overall. Yet, that wasn't the only deal to go down on Day 1, as Kansas City (Patrick Mahomes) and Houston (Deshaun Watson) also traded up to nab future franchise quarterbacks.
With this year's draft only weeks away, and one big trade already shaking up the Day 1 order, one question comes to mind:
Which prospect will most likely be involved in a Day 1 trade?
Programming note: NFL Network's 2018 NFL Draft coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 26.
Someone will trade up for Josh Allen, despite the fact that he shouldn't be a top-five pickEither the Buffalo Bills or Arizona Cardinals will trade up into the top five to nab quarterback Josh Allen, though he's not worthy of that. In games against big-time talent, the Wyoming product struggles with accuracy and doesn't perform at a high level. He's often given the excuse of a purportedly suspect supporting cast, but the tape shows he struggles putting throws in the strike zone.
Sam Darnold goes No. 1 overall ... but not to the BrownsNew Browns GM John Dorsey recently said he's willing to trade either one of the team's top two picks (No. 1 and 4), and I think the Bills will bite. Right now, Buffalo sits at No. 12 and the quarterback it wants (Sam Darnold) won't be there for the taking.
After Darnold's taken off the board, Allen will be a hot commodityIf (when) the Browns take Sam Darnold, the fun will begin in the Josh Allen sweepstakes. Allen is akin to Carson Wentz, making him the player teams will be fawning over and trying to trade up and obtain. Buffalo is the team that has the trade ammunition and need. Frankly, the Giants should standpat and pick him! But Buffalo might not stop until they get him. And they shouldn't.
I see one AFC East team jumping up to snatch Baker MayfieldShocker! Buffalo's trading up into the top 5 for a quarterback. OK, it's not all that surprising but the quarterback they want isn't the guy everyone thinks. The Bills' shiny new starter will be ... Baker Mayfield.
Bills, Packers trade up to land talented playmakersNo one will be surprised to see the Buffalo Bills trade up for Josh Allen, a guy with a strong arm who can throw in inclement weather. But, there's another trade I'm predicting will go down. The Green Bay Packers trade up to get the No. 11 overall pick from the Miami Dolphins, taking cornerback Denzel Ward.