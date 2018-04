Which prospect will be part of a Day 1 trade at NFL draft? Josh Allen's enticing

The 2017 NFL Draft opened with bang when the Chicago Bears traded up to draft quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 overall. Yet, that wasn't the only deal to go down on Day 1, as Kansas City (Patrick Mahomes) and Houston (Deshaun Watson) also traded up to nab future franchise quarterbacks.

With this year's draft only weeks away, and one big trade already shaking up the Day 1 order, one question comes to mind:

Which prospect will most likely be involved in a Day 1 trade?

Programming note: NFL Network's 2018 NFL Draft coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 26.



Bucky Brooks

+ Follow On Twitter Someone will trade up for Josh Allen, despite the fact that he shouldn't be a top-five pick Either the Either the Buffalo Bills or Arizona Cardinals will trade up into the top five to nab quarterback Josh Allen , though he's not worthy of that. In games against big-time talent, the Wyoming product struggles with accuracy and doesn't perform at a high level. He's often given the excuse of a purportedly suspect supporting cast, but the tape shows he struggles putting throws in the strike zone.