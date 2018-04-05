Which prospect will be part of a Day 1 trade at NFL draft? Josh Allen's enticing

The 2017 NFL Draft opened with bang when the Chicago Bears traded up to draft quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 overall. Yet, that wasn't the only deal to go down on Day 1, as Kansas City (Patrick Mahomes) and Houston (Deshaun Watson) also traded up to nab future franchise quarterbacks.

With this year's draft only weeks away, and one big trade already shaking up the Day 1 order, one question comes to mind:

Which prospect will most likely be involved in a Day 1 trade?

Programming note: NFL Network's 2018 NFL Draft coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 26.