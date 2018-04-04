ATN Podcast: Brandin Cooks trade; 2018 Graybeards

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal & Colleen Wolfe -- break down the Brandin Cooks trade (4:00) and Robert Griffin III signing with the Ravens (18:00). The crew reacts to Johnny Manziel blaming the Browns for not doing their homework (23:00), Drew Brees' real life bling-ring drama (26:00) and Von Miller's bout with PETA (31:00). Lastly, the 2018 San Diego Graybeards team is revealed! (37:00)

