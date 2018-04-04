Is Brandin Cooks an elite WR?

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 4, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Here's a taste of what Brandin Cooks will be bringing to L.A. next season: According to the NFL Research Group, Cooks is one of only three WRs with 1,000+ receiving yards and 5+ receiving TD in each of the last three seasons (others: Antonio Brown & Larry Fitzgerald).

2. If NBA All-Star Kevin Durant were an NFL GM...

3. On Tuesday, the Griffin brothers appeared in a compelling and hilarious interview on Highly Questionable.

4. Yesterday's Spring League action included some friendly banter between Johnny Manziel and other players.

