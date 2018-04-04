Is Brandin Cooks an elite WR?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 4, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Here's a taste of what Brandin Cooks will be bringing to L.A. next season: According to the NFL Research Group, Cooks is one of only three WRs with 1,000+ receiving yards and 5+ receiving TD in each of the last three seasons (others: Antonio Brown & Larry Fitzgerald).
He'll be bringing his SPEED to the @RamsNFL offense.@brandincooks' Top 10 Plays of 2017! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/wjSpZFdH6Fâ NFL (@NFL) April 4, 2018
2. If NBA All-Star Kevin Durant were an NFL GM...
Wise words from @KDTrey5: pic.twitter.com/SIoSbHZqT4â Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 3, 2018
3. On Tuesday, the Griffin brothers appeared in a compelling and hilarious interview on Highly Questionable.
.@Shaquemgriffin & @ShaquillG told us about the time they got caught switching classes. pic.twitter.com/ZXo8ViEDz3â Highly Questionable (@HQonESPN) April 3, 2018
4. Yesterday's Spring League action included some friendly banter between Johnny Manziel and other players.
Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) and #TeamSouth rollout for 6. #TheSpringLeague pic.twitter.com/DAqM80t4vzâ The Spring League (@TheSpringLeague) April 3, 2018
Straight savagery!â Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) April 3, 2018
Cleveland Wallace (@CWallaceiii) picks off @JManziel2 and throws up the money sign afterward @TheSpringLeague pic.twitter.com/CyY1hvihP8