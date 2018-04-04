Arden Key falls well short of goal in 40-yard dash at pro day

LSU edge rusher Arden Key recorded 40-yard dash times of 4.89 and 4.91 seconds on Wednesday at the Tigers' annual pro day workout, according to NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock.

Key, one of the most talented defensive players in the 2018 NFL Draft, did not run the 40-yard dash last month at the NFL Scouting Combine, so this was the first chance for scouts to evaluate him in the event. Based on Mayock's 4.89 clocking, Key would have tied for fifth-slowest among the 22 players from his position group that ran the 40 at the combine. An official time for Key will be provided to all 32 NFL teams after the pro day.

The former Tigers star had previously said he hoped to run in the 4.6-second range, but also said that the 40-yard dash is not particularly indicative of a pass rusher's ability and was more interested in his 10-yard split time.

Key spent the weeks since the combine training for the pro day, but spent the last week in Atlanta preparing for his pro-day position drills with private pass-rushing coach and former Atlanta Falcons star Chuck Smith. Key met with the Detroit Lions Tuesday in advance of his workout, and is scheduled to fly to Cincinnati Thursday for a formal visit to the Bengals.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.