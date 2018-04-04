Browns hosting Darnold on Wednesday, Rosen on Thursday

The Angelenos are in Berea.

After having Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield in for a visit earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns are hosting USC QB Sam Darnold on Wednesday and UCLA QB Josh Rosen on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The Browns confirmed Darnold's visit.

Cleveland is also expected to host Wyoming QB Josh Allen and Louisville QB Lamar Jackson next week.

The Browns own the first and fourth overall picks in the 2018 NFL draft and are expected to take a quarterback with the No. 1 selection.

The Browns came out to Darnold's pro day two weeks ago in full force, with coach Hue Jackson, general manager John Dorsey, offensive coordinator Todd Haley, QB coach Ken Zampese and even owner Jimmy Haslam all in attendance. Cleveland also had dinner with Darnold ahead of his pro day.