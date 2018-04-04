Louisville QB Lamar Jackson to visit Browns next week

Add another name to the growing list of draft-eligible quarterbacks taking visits to Cleveland.

In addition to the prospective top-four signal-callers, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson will visit the Browns as well, who boast the first and fourth overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Jackson will make the trip next week.

The Browns have already met with Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield this week and are meeting with Sam Darnold on Wednesday and Josh Rosen on Thursday. Cleveland coach Hue Jackson said last week that he also intends to bring in Wyoming QB Josh Allen.

Obviously in need of a QB, Cleveland brass made appearances at every one of those quarterback's pro days, but had the heaviest presence at Darnold's and Allen's showcases, where owner Jimmy Haslam was in attendance.

Jackson has received limited interest from teams in the top 10 of the first round and is pegged as the likely fifth QB off the board by most draft analysts. The Los Angeles Chargers were the only team reported to have met with Jackson following his pro day last week. L.A. picks at No. 17.