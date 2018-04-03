DDFP: The 'Mickstape' Boys & Big Bear Recap

Dave Dameshek is joined by Coley Mick and Tyler from the Barstool Sports Mickstape podcast (13:19) to kibitz about the best and worst holiday treats (50:18), if the current Golden State Warriors team would defeat the 1996 Chicago Bulls (23:33) and their win, place, show of Star Wars movies (34:45). Coley and Tyler also wanted to hear Shek's list of favorite characters from The Simpsons who aren't part of the Simpson family (37:33). Next, Shek wanted to hear Eddie Spaghetti's thoughts on the New York Giants potentially trading Odell Beckham Jr. prior to the 2018 NFL Draft (3:46). Lastly, producers Sully and Erica Tamposi recap their trip to Big Bear along with EmmaVP and Spaghetti (1:02:28).

