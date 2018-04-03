Rob Gronkowski surprises fan awaiting organ transplants

The Gronk party train has been rolling along this offseason. Last week, the All-Pro TE had a dance battle with Shaq in Miami. This week, Rob Gronkowski made a special visit to the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Paging Dr. Gronk! A dream visit for woman on organ transplant list https://t.co/KhkF963RAS pic.twitter.com/hY2dkaH3AK â Boston Herald (@bostonherald) April 3, 2018

On March 25, Lauren Meizo posted a YouTube video talking about her story and her wish to meet Gronkowski. The 27-year-old is waiting on heart and kidney transplants -- she had a heart transplant back in 2013, but unfortunately it was not successful.

Gronk saw her video and, on Monday, the Patriots TE surprised Meizo. The five-time Pro Bowler and his brother, Gordie, brought her gifts including an autographed jersey. During the 45-minute visit Gronk spent time giving Meizo words of encouragement and taking selfies.