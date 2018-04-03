Rob Gronkowski surprises fan awaiting organ transplants

The Gronk party train has been rolling along this offseason. Last week, the All-Pro TE had a dance battle with Shaq in Miami. This week, Rob Gronkowski made a special visit to the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
Paging Dr. Gronk! A dream visit for woman on organ transplant list https://t.co/KhkF963RAS pic.twitter.com/hY2dkaH3AKâ Boston Herald (@bostonherald) April 3, 2018
On March 25, Lauren Meizo posted a YouTube video talking about her story and her wish to meet Gronkowski. The 27-year-old is waiting on heart and kidney transplants -- she had a heart transplant back in 2013, but unfortunately it was not successful.
Gronk saw her video and, on Monday, the Patriots TE surprised Meizo. The five-time Pro Bowler and his brother, Gordie, brought her gifts including an autographed jersey. During the 45-minute visit Gronk spent time giving Meizo words of encouragement and taking selfies."It was incredible. He was so down to earth!" Meizo told the Boston Herald. "My nerves were gone once we started talking. It was a dream come true."