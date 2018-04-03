Cardinals RB David Johnson cleared for team activities

The Arizona Cardinals began offseason workouts Tuesday, and running back David Johnson was among those attending.

NFL Network's Omar Ruiz reported Johnson has been fully cleared from the wrist injury that barred him from all but 43 plays during the 2017 season.

#AZCardinals star RB David Johnson has been fully cleared, his healthy wrist on display with the towel/kettle bell lift pic.twitter.com/vNpmWUetjL â Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) April 3, 2018

Johnson exited the season opener with a broken wrist and subsequently underwent surgery. The 26-year-old running back went on injured reserve. Despite early optimism Johnson might return, he never made enough progress following surgery.

Johnson declared himself fully healthy in January, and new coach Steve Wilks expected the running back ready to go for workouts.

Getting the dual-threat Johnson on the field for the full slate of offseason workouts is a boon to Wilks and his run-heavy game plan heading into the 2018 campaign.