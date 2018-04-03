Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick head to India for charity

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 3, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick head east to help those with hearing loss.

2. $5,000 (for charity) rides on Deshaun Watson's ability to make a free throw shot tonight.

3. See the role the Aladdin soundtrack played in Su'a Cravens' new start with the Broncos.

4. Former Rams WR Stedman Bailey looks to make unprecedented comeback.

