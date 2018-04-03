Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick head to India for charity

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 3, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick head east to help those with hearing loss.
Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick will help to fit children and adults with hearing aids. https://t.co/FywVnNsWiQâ Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) April 3, 2018
2. $5,000 (for charity) rides on Deshaun Watson's ability to make a free throw shot tonight.
Texans' Deshaun Watson to take Rockets' 'First Shot' on Tuesday https://t.co/f7S4pfFMLrâ Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) April 2, 2018
3. See the role the Aladdin soundtrack played in Su'a Cravens' new start with the Broncos.
Safety Suâa Cravens is ready for âa whole new worldâ with the #Broncos: https://t.co/WMlylh8cfWâ Denver Post Broncos (@PostBroncos) April 3, 2018
4. Former Rams WR Stedman Bailey looks to make unprecedented comeback.
Stedman Bailey needs a miracle but Stedman Bailey is a miracle. Here's how someone who took two bullets to the head plans on playing in the NFL again.â Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) April 3, 2018
"I'm ready to show the world that I can't be stopped."https://t.co/i94UTpBgpK