Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick head to India for charity

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 3, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick head east to help those with hearing loss.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick will help to fit children and adults with hearing aids. https://t.co/FywVnNsWiQ â Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) April 3, 2018

2. $5,000 (for charity) rides on Deshaun Watson's ability to make a free throw shot tonight.

3. See the role the Aladdin soundtrack played in Su'a Cravens' new start with the Broncos.

Safety Suâa Cravens is ready for âa whole new worldâ with the #Broncos: https://t.co/WMlylh8cfW â Denver Post Broncos (@PostBroncos) April 3, 2018

4. Former Rams WR Stedman Bailey looks to make unprecedented comeback.