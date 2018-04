Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks scout who many experts believe is the best player in the 2018 draft, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. The guys speak with his high school coach (4:16), his college coaches (14:29, 22:12) and one of his teammates (36:46) to get a picture of the man behind the highlights. Make sure to catch all of the 360 episodes of Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app.

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: