NFL players react to Villanova, Notre Dame title wins

Another championship trophy is coming back to Philly.

Villanova men's basketball clinched its second national championship in three years following their 79-62 victory over Michigan on Monday -- just two months after the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII.

Donte DiVincenzo scored a career-high 31 points, which caused some current and former NFL players to praise the sophomore star on social media.

Congrats to @NovaMBB on a great season, capped off with another title! They were the most consistent and poised team all season! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Greg Jennings (@GregJennings) April 3, 2018

Thanks guy, had a great March! Villanova has one the best teams in history. â Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) April 3, 2018

I think Divincenzo can sit the 2nd half and still be player of the game. â TJ Lang (@TJLang70) April 3, 2018

On Sunday night, Notre Dame's Arika Ogunbowale also dazzled the NFL community when she channeled her inner Kob Bryant and nailed a game-winning 3-pointer (in a second straight game) during the NCAA women's basketball title game. Notre Dame earned its second title in women's hoops following the 61-58 comeback victory.

Arike Ogunbowale is cold blooded!!!! â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 2, 2018

Unbelievable game between Notre Dame and Mississippi State and even crazier finish by Arike Ogunbowale! #MambaMentality â Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) April 2, 2018

Bruh she cold blooded!!!!! Back to back game winners for the gusto!!!!! â Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) April 2, 2018