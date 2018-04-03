NFL players react to Villanova, Notre Dame title wins

Another championship trophy is coming back to Philly.
Villanova men's basketball clinched its second national championship in three years following their 79-62 victory over Michigan on Monday -- just two months after the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII.
Donte DiVincenzo scored a career-high 31 points, which caused some current and former NFL players to praise the sophomore star on social media.
V for victory.â Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 3, 2018
Congrats to the National Champions, @NovaMBB! #LetsMarchNova pic.twitter.com/gVtKzFjdA6
Another ï¿½ï¿½ for Philly! ï¿½ï¿½ #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/CMiyp1yovlâ Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) April 3, 2018
City of Champions #PhillyPhillyâ Jake Elliott (@jake_elliott22) April 3, 2018
Finished!! Lets go NOVA!!! pic.twitter.com/n0Iwnrj2wMâ Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) April 3, 2018
Shoutouts to @NovaMBBâ Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 3, 2018
Congrats to @NovaMBB on a great season, capped off with another title! They were the most consistent and poised team all season! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Greg Jennings (@GregJennings) April 3, 2018
Dreams & Nightmares #Villanovaâ Justin Forsett (@JForsett) April 3, 2018
Thanks guy, had a great March! Villanova has one the best teams in history.â Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) April 3, 2018
Congrats @NovaMBBâ Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) April 3, 2018
I think Divincenzo can sit the 2nd half and still be player of the game.â TJ Lang (@TJLang70) April 3, 2018
Divincenzo!!! My goodness!â Nick Vannett (@N_Vannett81) April 3, 2018
On Sunday night, Notre Dame's Arika Ogunbowale also dazzled the NFL community when she channeled her inner Kob Bryant and nailed a game-winning 3-pointer (in a second straight game) during the NCAA women's basketball title game. Notre Dame earned its second title in women's hoops following the 61-58 comeback victory.
Arike Ogunbowale is cold blooded!!!!â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 2, 2018
Unbelievable game between Notre Dame and Mississippi State and even crazier finish by Arike Ogunbowale! #MambaMentalityâ Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) April 2, 2018
Bruh she cold blooded!!!!! Back to back game winners for the gusto!!!!!â Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) April 2, 2018
Wow! Hey #Ogunbowale!! Make them a believer twice!! #Clutch #WomensNationalChampionship #MambaMentality @notredamewbbâ Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) April 2, 2018
BEAST!!!!! @Arike_Oâ Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) April 2, 2018
What a shotâ Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) April 2, 2018
