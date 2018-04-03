NFL players react to Villanova, Notre Dame title wins

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
Another championship trophy is coming back to Philly.

Villanova men's basketball clinched its second national championship in three years following their 79-62 victory over Michigan on Monday -- just two months after the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII.

Donte DiVincenzo scored a career-high 31 points, which caused some current and former NFL players to praise the sophomore star on social media.


On Sunday night, Notre Dame's Arika Ogunbowale also dazzled the NFL community when she channeled her inner Kob Bryant and nailed a game-winning 3-pointer (in a second straight game) during the NCAA women's basketball title game. Notre Dame earned its second title in women's hoops following the 61-58 comeback victory.

