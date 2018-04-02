ATN Podcast: Gronk trade talk and woozy bangers

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Steve Wyche & Colleen Wolfe get you up to speed with the latest news around the NFL, including Rob Gronkowski's status with the Patriots (06:03), ex-UCLA coach Jim Mora's comments on how Sam Darnold would better fit with the Browns than Josh Rosen (13:41), the Raiders getting rid of Marquette King (21:30), and much more. The show concludes with The Feeling Themselves Power Rankings (32:11).