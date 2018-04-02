Roundup: Former Jets DE Kony Ealy to visit Cowboys

Free-agent defensive end Kony Ealy is slated to visit the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Ealy appeared in 15 games (four starts) in 2017 with the New York Jets. The Jets claimed him off waivers following his release from the New England Patriots last August. Rapoport notes that Ealy and the Jets have remained in discussions over the past few weeks, though.

But, the Cowboys' interest in Ealy is not too surprising. Dallas attempted to claim Ealy off waivers last year, per Rapoport.

Ealy is best known for his history-making performance during Super Bowl 50 where the former Panther logged three sacks (and one interception) against the Denver Broncos.

Other visits we're tracking on Monday:

1. Former Cowboys wide receiver Brice Butler is signing a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network's James Jones reports. Butler had 15 receptions for 317 yards and three touchdowns last year. Rapoport reports Butler's contract is worth up to $3.6 million.

2. Free-agent quarterbacks Austin Davis and Kellen Clemens both worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, per Rapoport. Last week, the Jaguars acquired signal-caller Cody Kessler via trade from the Cleveland Browns.

3. The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with former Washington Redskins linebacker Will Compton, the team announced. Compton played in nine games during the 2017 season (three starts) before ending the season on injured reserve.