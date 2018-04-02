Jim Mora: Comments about challenging Rosen meant as positive

Former UCLA coach Jim Mora continues to sharpen the point on a statement he made last week that former USC QB Sam Darnold would be the right No. 1 overall pick for the Cleveland Browns, over his former player and ex-Bruins star QB Josh Rosen.

Mora said previously that he merely thought Darnold would be a better fit in Cleveland than would Rosen, and on Monday afternoon, he told Up To The Minute that he firmly believes Rosen is the draft's top talent.

"Do I think he's the best quarterback in the draft? No, I think he's the best player in the draft. How about that?," Mora said on NFL Network. "Does that mean I think he's a fit for every team? No. I think being schooled by (Giants coach) Pat Shurmur, great fit for a guy as smart as Josh Rosen. To be in a room with (Jets QB coach) Jeremy Bates, great fit for a guy like Josh Rosen. I think he'll excel."

The Mora-Rosen controversy was re-ignited earlier Monday when MMQB published part of an interview with Mora in which he said Rosen is a millenial who needs to be intellectually challenged and "wants to know why". The comment drew an interesting Twitter response from Rosen.

Mora clarified Monday that the comment about challenging Rosen was meant as a positive statement about Rosen's character and intelligence. He also said he's been in touch with his former player and appreciates his sense of humor.

"I had conversations via text with him this weekend, and certainly the fact that I made that statement about Sam stirred it up for him," Mora said. "He's had to answer questions that maybe he shouldn't have had to answer. I don't want him to have to do that, but he's got a great sense of humor."

