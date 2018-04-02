Former NFL RB aims for gold at the 2020 Paralympics

On the early morning of November 12, 2016, Isaiah Pead was involved in an accident that effectively ended his NFL career and could've ended his life. Pead, who spent five seasons in the NFL, lost his leg in the one-car crash.

Nearly a year and a half later, the former running back wants to compete again and has high hopes for becoming the best at his craft. However, he's not returning to the gridiron, he's returning to the running track.

"If they let me on the track, I'm going for the gold, period," Pead told TMZ.

In high school, Pead was a track and field state champion at Eastmoor Academy in Columbus, Ohio. He ran a 48.16 in the 400-meter dash to take home the state title in 2007.

Pead admitted that he's just in the beginning stages of his Paralympics goal, but the 28-year-old has big plans beyond taking the gold in two years.

"2020 is the first one I can get in and I'll be 30, next one I'll be 34, and the next one I'll be 38," said Pead. "So, I think maybe three gold medals for those three Paralympics -- God be willing, God with me -- that sounds like a hell of a career right there."