Jets claim ex-Raiders TE Clive Walford via waivers

Clive Walford is going from a crowded tight end room to one in need of a veteran.

Less than a week after being released by the Oakland Raiders, the fourth-year pass-catcher has been claimed by the New York Jets, the team announced Monday afternoon.

Walford departed Oakland after a disappointing 2017 season spent on a team that also included Jared Cook and Lee Smith at the tight end position. After posting 300-plus receiving yards and consecutive three-touchdown seasons, Walford recorded just nine receptions for 80 yards in 13 games. He finished the campaign on injured reserve due to a concussion.

With Cook dominating the role of No. 1 tight end and over $7.5 million dedicated to the two, one had to go. That one was Walford.

While Jon Gruden's Raiders bid him adieu, Todd Bowles' Jets are welcoming in the athletic target who stands to replace Austin Seferian-Jenkins. Combined with second-year tight end Jordan Leggett, who missed all of 2017 due to a knee injury, the Jets could have a quietly good group at the position moving forward with minimal risk associated.