NFL offseason workout program dates announced

Voluntary offseason workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players. The calendar for 2018 is below.

As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club's official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a "separates" basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.

New head coaches are entitled to conduct an additional voluntary veteran minicamp. Any voluntary minicamp for veteran players must be conducted prior to the NFL Draft (April 26-28), but no earlier than week three of the club's offseason workout program and after at least one week of the two weeks of Phase One activities that the clubs may hold pursuant to Article 21. This year, seven clubs will hold voluntary veteran minicamps, as noted below.

Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2018 may begin on May 14. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-NFL Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft. The dates of each club's post-draft rookie minicamps will be circulated at a later date.

For specific information and detailed offseason program rules, please see Articles 21 and 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (beginning on page 131), available on nflcommunications.com.

The NFL Offseason Workout Program calendar (dates are tentative and subject to change at the discretion of individual clubs):

Arizona Cardinals

First Day: April 3

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 15-17, May 22-24, June 4-5, June 7-8

Voluntary Minicamp: April 17-19

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

Atlanta Falcons

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21, May 23-24, May 30-31, June 1, June 4-5, June 7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

Baltimore Ravens

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-22, May 24, May 29, May 31, June 1, June 4-5, June 7-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

Buffalo Bills

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-5, June 7-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

Carolina Panthers

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

Chicago Bears

First Day: April 3

Voluntary Minicamp: April 17-19

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 15-17, May 22-24, May 29-31, June 1

Mandatory Minicamp: June 5-7

Cincinnati Bengals

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

Cleveland Browns

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

Dallas Cowboys

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

Denver Broncos

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

Detroit Lions

First Day: April 9

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-22, May 24, May 30-31, June 11-12, June 14

Voluntary Minicamp: April 24-26

Mandatory Minicamp: June 5-7

Green Bay Packers

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 30-31, June 1, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

Houston Texans

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-22, May 24, May 29-31, June 4-5, June 7-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

Indianapolis Colts

First Day: April 9

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 30-31, June 1, June 4-7

Voluntary Minicamp: April 24-26

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

Jacksonville Jaguars

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22, May 24-25, May 29, May 31, June 1, June 4-5, June 7-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

Kansas City Chiefs

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

Los Angeles Chargers

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

Los Angeles Rams

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-22, May 24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

Miami Dolphins

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 11-14

Mandatory Minicamp: June 5-7

Minnesota Vikings

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

New England Patriots

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-22, May 24, May 30-31, June 11-12, June 14-15

Mandatory Minicamp: June 5-7

New Orleans Saints

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

New York Giants

First Day: April 9

Voluntary Minicamp: April 24-26

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-22, May 24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

New York Jets

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

Oakland Raiders

First Day: April 9

Voluntary Minicamp: April 24-26

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

Philadelphia Eagles

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29, May 31, June 1, June 4-5, June 7-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

Pittsburgh Steelers

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

San Francisco 49ers

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-22, May 24, May 29-30, June 1, June 4-5, June 7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

Seattle Seahawks

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-22, May 24, May 29-30, June 1, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

Tennessee Titans

First Day: April 9

Voluntary Minicamp: April 24-26

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-22, May 24, May 29-30, June 1, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

Washington Redskins

First Day: April 16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14