Move The Sticks Podcast: Best prospect matches for contenders

  By NFL.com
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks each match prospects with the biggest areas of need for Super Bowl-contending franchises. The guys then dive into the 2018 defensive back class before they take you inside a prospect's visit with a team (16:02). Jacksonville wide receiver Dede Westbrook joins DJ and Bucky to talk about Blake Bortles and a few of his young Jaguars teammates. (36:42).

