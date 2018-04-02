Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks each match prospects with the biggest areas of need for Super Bowl-contending franchises. The guys then dive into the 2018 defensive back class before they take you inside a prospect's visit with a team (16:02). Jacksonville wide receiver Dede Westbrook joins DJ and Bucky to talk about Blake Bortles and a few of his young Jaguars teammates. (36:42).
Move The Sticks
Move The Sticks Podcast: Best prospect matches for contenders
- Published: April 2, 2018 at 02:37 p.m.
