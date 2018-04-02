The Best NFL April Fools' Day Pranks

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 2, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Plenty of NFL teams and players had social media pranks, but the Jaguars took the crown with this one. The joke even included an Easter Egg.

Reminder to update this copy before April 19 jersey launch â DO NOT POST. pic.twitter.com/LFnxI1D3vR â #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 1, 2018

2. Broncos LB Von Miller decided to prey on fan's thirstiness for trade news leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft.

A post shared by Von Miller (@vonmiller) on Apr 1, 2018 at 7:49am PDT

3. The Cardinals' social media team got creative and used some of their marketing skills for their April Fools' Day prank. Who wouldn't want to smell like a savage?

We are excited to announce a new line of fragrances.



For more info, please visit â¡ï¸ https://t.co/l2OaGxhyIl pic.twitter.com/R0bL4uVJBu â Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 1, 2018

4. Giants WR Cody Latimer got engaged this weekend -- seriously. Thankfully this was not an ill-advised April Fools' prank. Congrats to Cody and his fiance.

A post shared by Cody Latimer (@clats14) on Apr 1, 2018 at 5:15pm PDT

5. Michigan alum Tom Brady is pumped for tonight's Wolverines vs. Wildcats championship game. Hopefully the reigning NFL MVP has more photoshops on deck.