Geno Smith signing 1-year deal with L.A. Chargers

Insurance for Philip Rivers will come in the form of Geno Smith for the Los Angeles Chargers next season.

The Bolts announced Sunday they agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the former New York Giants and New York Jets quarterback.

Smith, who will presumably slide in as Rivers' backup in 2018, heads into a quarterback room that also features Cardale Jones.

In two games for the Giants last season, Smith completed 21 of 36 passes for 212 yards, one score and no interceptions. The Jets' 2013 second-round pick, Smith has started 31 games in his five-year career.