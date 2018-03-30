Ex-Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls joins New York Jets

Thomas Rawls found a new home.

The ex-Seattle Seahawks running back signed with the New York Jets, the team announced Friday.

An undrafted rookie in 2015, Rawls burst onto the scene in Seattle as a between-the-tackles fill-in for an injured Marshawn Lynch. The 5-foot-9 wrecking ball averaged an NFL-high 5.6 yards per carry, going for 830 yards and four scores his opening season.

Rawls runs likes a bowling ball wrapped in barbed wire, seeking out contact and delivering menacing blows for a player his size.

Unfortunately, the bruising physical style that makes Rawls so fun to watch has also held him back. The 24-year-old has been unable to stay healthy the past two seasons. Rawls started just 10 games the past two years after being slated to take over the full-time duty. He earned just 58 carries and averaged 2.7 yards per carry in 2017.

In New York, Rawls will attempt to prove he can stay healthy while battling for a roster spot. The top of the Jets running back corps includes free-agent signee Isaiah Crowell, and incumbents Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire.