Former Bears WR Kendall Wright signs with Vikings

Kendall Wright is sticking around in the NFC North.

The former Titans and Bears wideout signed with the Vikings on Friday.

Wright spent last season in Chicago, where he hauled in a team-leading 59 receptions for 614 yards and one score. The former first-rounder played himself out of a job in Tennessee, but gives Minnesota -- and new quarterback Kirk Cousins -- an affordable pass-catcher who can operate out of the slot.

Hunting for depth after losing Jarius Wright to the Panthers, the Vikings spread an impressively wide net to unearth a player with the identical surname. Minnesota currently boasts one of the league's top duos in Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, while hoping for a big third season from 2016 first-rounder Laquon Treadwell.

Wright put together a promising second season with the Titans in 2013, topping 1,000 yards and looking like a future star. He's never come close since, however, looming as nothing more than a fallback option for those of you enthused by the concept of fantasy football.