Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean vs. Michigan's Tom Brady

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 30, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Loyola-Chicago has Sister Jean, so Michigan connected with Tom Brady for a little inspiration (and good luck) before this weekend's Final Four. Brady led the football Wolverines to victories in the Citrus Bowl in 1999 and the Orange Bowl in 2000.

Sister Jean taking the world by storm continues to be the best part of this year's March Madness.

2. Shaquem Griffin continued to show his amazing ability on (and off) the field at UCF's Pro Day. The LB will be attending the NFL Draft next month.

3. See how a late bus nearly derailed this draft prospect's NFL dreams.

4. Richard Sherman is having an amazing week -- the 49ers CB got married on Wednesday and celebrates his 30th birthday today.

5. A horse named "Gronkowski" won the Burradon Stakes today. With that victory, Gronkowski has qualified to run in this year's Kentucky Derby.

