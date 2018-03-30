Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean vs. Michigan's Tom Brady

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 30, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Loyola-Chicago has Sister Jean, so Michigan connected with Tom Brady for a little inspiration (and good luck) before this weekend's Final Four. Brady led the football Wolverines to victories in the Citrus Bowl in 1999 and the Orange Bowl in 2000.

Sister Jean taking the world by storm continues to be the best part of this year's March Madness.

Loyolaâs Porter Moser said he walked by Sister Jeanâs press conference and had a thought.



âIt looked like Tom Brady at the Super Bowl.â â Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 30, 2018

2. Shaquem Griffin continued to show his amazing ability on (and off) the field at UCF's Pro Day. The LB will be attending the NFL Draft next month.

Shaquem Griffin just had a 37.5-inch vertical jump at pro day. Wouldâve ranked sixth among LBs at combine. â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 29, 2018

Shaquem Griffin meets with two young fans with 3D printed arms: Wyatt and Annika. Such an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/d7aOScQbqw â Eric Adelson (@eric_adelson) March 29, 2018

3. See how a late bus nearly derailed this draft prospect's NFL dreams.

It's Pro Day for #WKU TE Deon Yelder. He always imagined himself working on cars for a living, even though he's never owned one. On his long journey and what it took to arrive: https://t.co/mX7PwF2Pmn â Eric Adelson (@eric_adelson) March 30, 2018

4. Richard Sherman is having an amazing week -- the 49ers CB got married on Wednesday and celebrates his 30th birthday today.

5. A horse named "Gronkowski" won the Burradon Stakes today. With that victory, Gronkowski has qualified to run in this year's Kentucky Derby.

Gronkowski - named for @Patriots star tight end @RobGronkowski â collected his 4 straight win in Friday's Burradon Stakes @NewcastleRaces & clinched @KentuckyDerby invite by accruing most points on inaugural European Road to #KyDerby. Updated Leaderboard: https://t.co/zlTZn3t4yS pic.twitter.com/yEClPJt2Ke â Churchill Downs PR (@DerbyMedia) March 30, 2018

