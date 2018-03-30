Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean vs. Michigan's Tom Brady

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 30, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Loyola-Chicago has Sister Jean, so Michigan connected with Tom Brady for a little inspiration (and good luck) before this weekend's Final Four. Brady led the football Wolverines to victories in the Citrus Bowl in 1999 and the Orange Bowl in 2000.
.@JohnBeilein chatting with Tom Brady on FaceTime right now, via Jim Gray!â Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 29, 2018
Love the support, TB! #GoBlue | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/imZx6LBC2W
Sister Jean taking the world by storm continues to be the best part of this year's March Madness.
Loyolaâs Porter Moser said he walked by Sister Jeanâs press conference and had a thought.â Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 30, 2018
âIt looked like Tom Brady at the Super Bowl.â
2. Shaquem Griffin continued to show his amazing ability on (and off) the field at UCF's Pro Day. The LB will be attending the NFL Draft next month.
Shaquem Griffin just had a 37.5-inch vertical jump at pro day. Wouldâve ranked sixth among LBs at combine.â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 29, 2018
Shaquem Griffin meets with two young fans with 3D printed arms: Wyatt and Annika. Such an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/d7aOScQbqwâ Eric Adelson (@eric_adelson) March 29, 2018
3. See how a late bus nearly derailed this draft prospect's NFL dreams.
It's Pro Day for #WKU TE Deon Yelder. He always imagined himself working on cars for a living, even though he's never owned one. On his long journey and what it took to arrive: https://t.co/mX7PwF2Pmnâ Eric Adelson (@eric_adelson) March 30, 2018
4. Richard Sherman is having an amazing week -- the 49ers CB got married on Wednesday and celebrates his 30th birthday today.
@NinersNation Richard Sherman dancing at his wedding last night. Those Achilles are definitely healing. pic.twitter.com/zbyui3fOM0â Michael (@MikeinSF1) March 29, 2018
5. A horse named "Gronkowski" won the Burradon Stakes today. With that victory, Gronkowski has qualified to run in this year's Kentucky Derby.
Gronkowski - named for @Patriots star tight end @RobGronkowski â collected his 4 straight win in Friday's Burradon Stakes @NewcastleRaces & clinched @KentuckyDerby invite by accruing most points on inaugural European Road to #KyDerby. Updated Leaderboard: https://t.co/zlTZn3t4yS pic.twitter.com/yEClPJt2Keâ Churchill Downs PR (@DerbyMedia) March 30, 2018