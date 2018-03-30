Free agency roundup: Jeff Janis signs with Browns

Jeff Janis will always be remembered for his improbable catch on Aaron Rodgers' improbable Hail Mary during a loss to the Arizona Cardinals in the 2015 NFC Divisional Round.

The rub for Janis is that he's barely made any other catches. Seventeen, in fact, over the course of a four-year career in which he's been relegated to special teams.

Maybe he'll eclipse his career receptions total this year in Cleveland.

The Browns announced Friday they signed the former Packers receiver. The news was first reported by Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager.

Janis is the latest addition to a revamped Cleveland offense that will feature receiver Jarvis Landry, running back Carlos Hyde, quarterback Tyrod Taylor and, eventually, whichever quarterback the Browns select in the first round of the draft.

Janis, a seventh-round selection by the Packers in 2014, has registered 22 career special-teams tackles and returned 23 kickoffs for 568 yards (24.7 average).

The Browns also confirmed the acquisition of former Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton.

Here are other transactions we're monitoring from Friday:

1. The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Eagles defensive back Jaylen Watkins. Watkins is expected to play safety for the Chargers.

2. The Chicago Bears re-signed veteran defensive back Marcus Cooper to a one-year contract.

3. The Oakland Raiders re-signed veteran safety Reggie Nelson. He started all 16 games for the Raiders last season and his 60 tackles were third-most in his 11-year career.